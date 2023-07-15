<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Letter: Be careful when buying tickets online

To the editor: Simon Winchester wrote about how his fraudulent experience for Tanglewood tickets fleeced him of $5,000 earlier this year. ("Simon Winchester: I just wanted to see James Taylor at Tanglewood — I didn't know it would cost me $5,000," Eagle, Feb. 24.)

I attempted to buy lawn tickets for Tanglewood on Parade for eight on May 20. I used Box Office Ticket Sales at boxofficeticketsales.com. The cost with service fees was $549.21. I was told the tickets would be available three days before the performance. I asked why. I was told it was to avoid unscrupulous scalping. How gullible I was.

Under the purchase protection plan, the credit card does not refund this loss.

If you must go online, be very wary of falling into some trap like I did.

Next time, I plan to wait until the box office is open to buy tickets at Tanglewood. Buyer beware.

Marietta Rapetti Cawse, Pittsfield

