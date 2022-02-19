To the editor: I strongly object to the Jan. 21 article “Some small-business owners fear hit to nest eggs” (State House News Service), which clearly was biased against the upcoming ballot measure called the Fair Share Amendment, aka a millionaire tax.
An impartial article would have first described that we currently have a flat state income tax of 5 percent and that in November voters will have a ballot question on whether annual income over one million dollars should have an additional tax of 4 percent in order to better fund education and transportation. This proposal has already been approved for the ballot overwhelmingly by our state Legislature, and a yes vote will make this change to the tax code in our state constitution.
The article from State House News Service mainly described the opposition by Mass Fiscal Alliance and National Federation of Independent Business, neglecting the fact that these groups represent the interests of big business and are powered with money from undisclosed sources. These lobbying organizations pretend to represent small business, but businesses netting over a million dollars a year certainly aren't small. Nowhere did the article mention that most of our schools are underfunded, many roads and bridges badly need repair, our buses and trains need to be modernized to the 21st century, and the estimated $2 billion in revenue gained would be an important step toward addressing these problems. Nor was it mentioned that many states already tax top income earners much higher than what is being proposed here.
Please spare us the talk of these very high-income folks moving out of state or delaying their retirements. They are already using tax-avoidance schemes that are not available to most people; and California's uber-wealthy, where the top tax bracket is 13.3 percent, have not all moved to Florida. And for those who have built such a large “nest egg” in their business, supported by the commonwealth's investment in education and transportation infrastructure, this tax is a pretty small dent.
It's time that Massachusetts residents in the top income bracket start paying their fair share, so please vote yes on the ballot question in November. Finally, I look forward to seeing a much more balanced article on the topic by our local reporters.
Henry Rose, Dalton