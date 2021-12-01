To the editor: It's been months.
The alert from a Stockbridge homeowner went out months ago about the rising water around their home. Beavers. A solution was found more than 10 years ago when this first occurred. A beaver dam "control device" was installed, the water went to its normal level and all was good.
Now, the water is back. Evidently the contact with the company that installed the device has lapsed. Being someone in town who pays attention to this stuff, I went to take a look. The beavers figured out how to make the device ineffective — build a dam around and over it. The result? Rising water onto this homeowner's land again.
So they called District One State Highway Department and told them of the problem because they are charged with maintaining another "device" on the west side of Route 7. No, they were not aware of this. That did not get results or satisfaction. They called their state representative. Ditto. Nada results. Town Highway Department — not their jurisdiction. Board of health — isn't currently a threat to their septic. Town manager — no action other than contact University of Massachusetts to do a study.
So after their frustrating months, I looked into this. It has been maintained twice annually for 10-plus years but no more. Why? I suspect that the contract with the company that installed it had a maintenance clause written into said contract which lapsed and no one pressed the "alert" button. Not the installation company, not Highway Department District One, not any state office, not the town. No one knows about this issue any more. Yet there is imminent damage to a property owner's home and property and now there needs to be a study? Are you kidding me? This was "studied" more than 10 years ago. A solution was found then and maintained for years and now whatever documents were put in place with an expiration date are somewhere and no one knows where?
Small towns and the commonwealth's bureaucracy need some help with the maintenance clauses written into contracts they make with private companies. This is just one example of other maintenance issues towns and cities put into place that get forgotten.
So will this matter be resolved sooner than later? We'll see. I only get to write here every 30 days so I'll keep you posted.
John H. Hart, Stockbridge
The writer is a member of the Stockbridge Conservation Commission, but this letter only represents the author's opinion and not the commission's.