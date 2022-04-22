To the editor: As much as I enjoyed reading about Lincoln Russel’s memories of going to an all-boys camp in Becket ("Letter: Reasons to pursue Becket 'glamping' proposal," Eagle, April 19), I do not see how that equated to his support of the Hit the Road RV’s proposed glamping site on the property on which Dream Away is located.
This 200-year-old farmhouse, rumored to be a speakeasy during the Great Depression, was once owned by Mama Fresca and her daughters. I remember having wonderful Italian dinners there and meeting Mama and her musical daughters. She was a friend to many in the surrounding hills. Going to the Dream Away Lodge when Daniel Osman owned it was always a unique experience. It is worth noting that the glamping proposal does not address how, or indeed if, this historic restaurant will continue.
Turning this place into a glamping site with appproximately100 permanent cabins and platforms and additional guest quarters, also of a permanent nature, would be terrible. For one thing, the land clearing would require bulldozing through ancient woods, installation of electric poles and wires, again destroying the natural landscape, and the use of heavy equipment brought to dig for sewer and water lines.
As well, the traffic estimate provided by Hit the Road is deceptive. They project and discuss only weekday traffic, that in the morning there would be 25 cars per hour and in the afternoon 45. Add this up and you can see how many cars will be entering and exiting the proposed glamping site — and Hit the Road provides no estimate of weekend traffic. Light pollution would also be a problem as paths and building light would change the tranquil nature of the area.
Thus, much as Mr. Russell’s fond memories of summer camp are echoed by many of us who also went to summer camp, I find the comparison of a children’s summer camp to a permanent, land destroying, traffic causing, light-polluting business enterprise odious.
Lydia S. Rosner, Becket