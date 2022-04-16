Becket ‘glamping’ proposal deserves serious consideration
To the editor: I appreciate The Eagle’s coverage of Daniel Osman’s plan to sell the Dream Away Lodge to a new owner. (“Here’s what you need to know about the looming fight over the ‘glamping’ proposal at the Dream Away Lodge,” Eagle, April 13.)
I hope common sense will prevail and the project will proceed, even if some reasonable, final shaping to the proposal must ensue. I do love the idea of “glamping.” It’s a fabulous, new angle for the local hospitality industry. We have to keep reinventing the Berkshires.
Of course, Becket residents who aligned themselves with a particular thread of specious, hyperbolic arguments — characterized in a recent letter to the editor as “hate mail” (“Letter: Opposition to proposed Becket campground seems overblown,” Eagle, March 16) — didn’t do themselves any favors with their approach, and I hope they regret their tactics.
At any rate, this piece of property, though privately owned, is a public resource. The use of the nearby lakes and vast acreage of October Mountain should be encouraged, not mischaracterized as destroying Becket. And these lovely adjacent areas are far from being trampled to death at the moment. The Dream Away is one of only two public gateways to October Mountain State Forest. So, I say bring it; the trees and birds will appreciate it.
And two more things: 1. Anyone who knows Daniel Osman knows he’s a supremely righteous and respectful cat; he wouldn’t jeopardize years of great work on something that would ruin his legacy, nature or tax the town’s resources. 2. Daniel imagined and rebuilt this place from scratch. After years of struggle, on a busy night there’d be more than 200 cars nosed around the Dream Away, and the place would be buzzing. When I went there, the road never swallowed up my car because of the traffic volume and I imagine thousands of gallons of water were being used to clean all those wonderful, mismatched dishes. Nobody was complaining then. The impact of this new proposal seems moderate.
Mitch Nash, Lenox