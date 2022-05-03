To the editor: I am in favor of the Dream Away Lodge development project, while sharing concerns with some who are opposed. ("Here’s what you need to know about the looming fight over the ‘glamping’ proposal at the Dream Away Lodge," Eagle, April 13.)
It is important that development in our town is thoughtful, environmentally gentle, honors our hilltown lifestyle and nurturing to our community. Hit the Road RV’s proposal for preservation of The Dream Away Lodge and development of the 50-plus-acre property into 100 glamping sites is well thought-through and checks all the boxes of thoughtful, inclusive development. Additionally, it is clear that Hit the Road is willing to work with suggestions to amend their plan to accommodate reasonable community concerns.
I am encouraged to witness the careful consideration our townspeople are investing to formulate a decision that will have lasting impact on our town. It is, however, disheartening to see the combative and nearly ridiculous lengths that some involved have gone in promoting falsehoods and divisiveness around this project. Mailbox stuffing, hyperbole ranting and story fabrications seem to have infiltrated our harmony here in Becket.
Can we lay down our arms and have a civil conversation with honest concern involving careful listening and thoughtful response? The discourse we are experiencing seems to stem from a small handful of second-home owners perched on private roads with private beaches and newcomers (who we welcome to our town) bringing vitriol they profess to want to escape prompting their relocation. The sensationalized petition passed last winter by way of illegal mailbox stuffing has created angst and distrust among friends and neighbors.
Becket is a community of people who care about each other and the outcome and development of our town. We look after our neighbors and have gone to lengths to protect and support each other for generations. We, the people of Becket, are better, more evolved and more thoughtful than might be assumed if all you know about us was learned from following this issue.
Crispina ffrench Swindlehurst, Becket