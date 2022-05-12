To the editor: I and my wife, Linda Gurski, have been residents of Becket for almost 20 years and reside at 445 County Road. I am totally against the glamping project, which will deeply affect the pristine beauty and tranquility which is a spiritual part of this community. ("Opponents of ‘glamping’ project ready to state case," Eagle, May 10.)
That tranquility will be severely disrupted by the overwhelming traffic that this project will produce. At least 400 additional persons will be added to the 9,000 tourists who visit in the summer/fall and will result in at least 500 trips or more per day from the Dream Away along County Road and Yokum Pond Road as well as Routes 8 and 20.
We have been welcomed by so many longtime residents of Becket and feel that we are definitely part of this community. I came to Becket to escape the traffic, noise and congestion of Manhattan and to enjoy the serene environment with its wonderful wildlife. I wish to see this safe and tranquil character preserved which makes Becket a very special place for all of us.
I personally have escaped several car crashes over the years coming out of my driveway. Specifically in the summer of 2019 before the pandemic, I narrowly escaped being hit twice by cars at my driveway. The driveway is 250 feet from the corner of the crossroad of Yokum Pond Road with County Road in the direction of Route 8. It takes approximately 2.4 seconds for a vehicle traveling at 35 mph to reach my driveway from the crossroad. I communicated my serious concern to the administrator about this danger.
I shutter to think of the risks to my safety and others should this project be approved. I also mourn for the carnage that occurs on this road regarding our wonderful wildlife. I have lost many adopted friends including but not limited to: chipmunks, squirrels and a porcupine that were run over near my driveway.
These incidents and objections are described in my detailed presentation to the Planning Board opposing this glamping project at the Dream Away. I want readers to get the full picture of the reasons an overwhelming number of Becket residents seriously object to this project. Anyone can obtain this information, which should be posted on the Becket town website, and I urge them to review my presentation and others.
Pasquale J. Crispo, Becket