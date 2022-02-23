Becket Planning Board needs to do better on pot facility proposal
To the editor: We believe Mr. Parnass’ article on TetraHydra’s proposed Becket production facility did not fully explain the community’s objections — not to marijuana cultivation or use, but to the serious problems raised by this particular proposal and by the Becket’s Planning Board’s process.
It could set a poor precedent for future proceedings on up to five such applications in Becket.
Thus, the Planning Board should carefully consider issues crucial to many community members, including:
• Air pollution — foul odors generated by cannabis growing facilities. Mitigation processes/baseline measurements must be in writing prior to a vote.
• Water pollution and impacts on wetlands should be fully assessed by the Becket Conservation Commission before the Planning Board accepts TetraHydra’s assertions.
• Harm to water supplies. Cannabis consumes substantial water and TetraHydra filed to drill at least one well. Their claim that they will not use much water must be fully examined by independent experts. Monitoring systems are needed to track water use and pollution.
• Siting a 24-foot-tall, 31,000-square-foot industrial pot production facility in a primarily residential area would not be in keeping with the community’s character.
• Building across from the Becket Quarry is inappropriate. Under the Trustees of Reservations’ stewardship, the quarry will attract many more tourists including minors to Becket for recreation and organized educational purposes. A nearby marijuana facility would deter these desirable outcomes.
• The Planning Board has not received expert independent environmental analyses of TetraHydra’s proposal. Becket residents have joined together to commission expert environmental assessments. The board should not approve the application until the environmental assessments are completed and thoroughly reviewed.
• The applicant has not provided a financial plan showing they have reliable, sufficient funding. They refer to their financial information as “secret sauce.” Secret sauce works for Big Macs, but not to show they can generate the economic benefits that Becket officials hope for.
• The applicant has repeatedly changed the project’s scope and the design, e.g., Mr. Goodenough’s testimony shows that their “plans” are really moving targets. He says first the “Plan was to always have indoor and outdoor field until today … .” And then that “the outdoor space was … a placeholder for the additional greenhouses if that was ever going to be of our future … .”
The applicant’s proposal should be denied unless/until a firm, complete plan with adequate, written safeguards is submitted and reviewed by experts, the Conservation Commission and the community.
Harold Ware, Becket
David Edell, Becket
Laurie Friedman, Becket
John Verity, Becket