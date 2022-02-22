To the editor: I feel I must respond to The Eagle’s story regarding the marijuana plantation planned in Becket. ("‘Quality of life’ cuts two ways in debate over proposed Becket cannabis farm," Eagle, Feb. 15.)
As a 30-plus-year resident, albeit part-time but fully taxed, I felt that the article was heavily skewed on behalf of a couple who now say that they have staked their future on leasing the land. We, as Becket homeowners, have also staked our future here. We pay our taxes, probably the lion’s share of the town budget, and participate and contribute in many ways to the health and welfare of our town. The fact that our own properties will probably decrease in value because of our proximity to the field pales when considering air quality with its inevitable odors, water availability and quality, and tranquility, which will no doubt be affected.
Our Planning Board had gone through the motions of public hearings, and, if not for the steadfast opposition from residents of the town as a whole — not only from those nearby — would have ramrodded the proposal through months ago without fully vetting. The board was called to task for ignoring its own rules and the town’s rules, and one questions their rush and motivation.
Further research is now being done questioning the frequent changes in plans by the proposers and the town should recognize the need to actually listen to the facts as they emerge. They have made mistakes before. We would like to avoid future errors. It is the town’s responsibility to ensure the welfare of its citizens, not to ensure the retirement of individuals who are not town employees.
Elliot Slotnick, Becket