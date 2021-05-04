To the editor: When we white people say we are created in the image of God, we think of a white God and a white, blue-eyed Christ.
Yet, the probability of Jesus being born caucasian is about nil. So, when Asians, African Americans, Native Americans and Hispanics say, “We are created in the image of God,” is it any less true? And isn’t it reasonable that they see a God and Jesus that looks like them?
Does being a Christian mean only that we believe in Christ, or must it also mean that we strive to act like Christ — loving the poor, the outcast, the stranger, the immigrant, the person of a different color, religion or sexual orientation? How can we hate our neighbor and shoot to kill, and still call ourselves Christian?
Carol A. Killian, Pittsfield