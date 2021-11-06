To the editor: The Oct. 27 article "Land trust transfers ownership of quarry" aptly pointed out that 14,000 children and families visited the historic quarry during the summer of 2020.
It’s a shame it didn’t point out that a Tier 11 marijuana farm, the largest allowed by the state, is under consideration right across the street. Many nearby residents are opposed to having such a large indoor and outdoor marijuana farm in the neighborhood. I ask, why site a marijuana farm right across the street from this historic quarry when Becket zoning bylaws require the Planning Board to consider the farm’s “relationship to surrounding uses to avoid unnecessary exposure to minors”? What about the unintended impacts of this industrial-type farm on the pristine nature of the quarry and its forested area? Will the proximity of this farm make the quarry a less desirable attraction in Becket?
In addition, TetraHydra AgTek's application for a special permit is woefully incomplete. A former city planner with 40 years of experience in numerous cities and towns found that their application lacks required documents and maps outlined in Becket’s zoning bylaws. It seems the applicant has not viewed the request for a special permit as requiring special attention or as something that is out of the ordinary. As one speaker at the Aug. 31 Planning Board meeting said that submitting such a thin and incomplete application shows a lack of respect for both the Planning Board and town residents.
I urge the Becket Planning Board to deny TetraHydra’s application for a special permit to operate a tier 11 marijuana farm on Quarry Road. I do not believe the beneficial impact to the town or the neighborhood outweigh the potential adverse effects, nor is it in keeping with the characteristics of the site — proximity to the historic quarry.
Lei-Anne Ellis, Becket