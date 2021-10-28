To the editor: I have been reading the paper and watching PCTV regarding the upcoming election and wanted to express my concern.
The city is getting a large sum of money soon from the American Rescue Plan Act, and I feel that it’s important to have people on the council that will make wise choices as to where this money is spent.
Craig Benoit, who is a business owner, has my vote for at-large councilor. He has a financial background and has stated that he will be looking very closely at the city budget to see where and how money is spent. I hope you make every effort to get out and vote on Tuesday, Nov. 2 for Craig Benoit. He will be a watchdog over our money.
Dave Tynan, Pittsfield