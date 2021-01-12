Berkshire Baby Box takes its first giant step
To the editor: I want to thank everyone who supported our efforts to build Berkshire Baby Box, our nonprofit organization that provides the Finnish style “baby shower in a box” to expectant parents in the Berkshires.
As of Jan. 1, Berkshire Baby Box has moved to its new home at Community Health Programs, the health care network providing family support services since 1975. What began in 2016 as an initiative to counteract the cruel rhetoric aimed at our country’s immigrant population, has now become a treasured rite of passage for all new families throughout Berkshire county.
Over 1,000 safe-sleep baby boxes — filled with essential new-infant supplies — have been distributed to new parents in the Berkshires, along with the community support that accompanies each box. I, along with my husband Bill Bodinger and our board members who created BBB in 2016, am thrilled that CHP — one of our earliest community partners — is taking over the countywide BBB program in order to ensure its growth and continuance.
We wanted this transition to be seamless and with CHP’s expertise and resources, the community will benefit from the additional services they have to offer participating new parents.
As we mark the fifth anniversary of Berkshire Baby Box, we can’t help but look back to its birth and marvel at what a community can do when it works together.
Hinda Bodinger, South Egremont
The writer is founder and president of Berkshire Baby Box