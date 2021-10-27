To the editor: My husband and I would walk the Berkshire Mall and watch the progress of the Berkshire Carousel and marvel at how beautiful it was and the dedication of the creators.
When it opened, we took two of our grandchildren to see it and we all rode and enjoyed the artwork. We were disappointed at the dismal location and even more disappointed to see it closed and unused. Like real estate, the key word is location, location, location. Why not in the Pittsfield Common, where it would be much more central and tourist friendly? It's a treasure and needs a much better venue.
Sandra Kenyon, Pittsfield