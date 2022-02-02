To the editor: In reading The Eagle recently concerning the fate of the Berkshire Carousel, I was really disappointed to read that Jim Shulman was actually considering a nonprofit that would move the Berkshire Carousel out of Pittsfield. ("Inside the collapse of the Berkshire Carousel dream. Why it stopped turning and what may come next," Eagle, Jan. 29.)
Having been familiar with the project through my wife who volunteered with so many other dedicated people, I'd ask Jim to do everything possible to keep that wonderful work of art here in Pittsfield; it is where it belongs. Mayor Linda Tyer and the City Council should work with Jim to make this all happen.
George Diehl, Pittsfield