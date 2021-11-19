To the editor: I recently moved to Great Barrington and had the great good fortune of quickly meeting some terrific people.
I’ve since learned that some people’s thoughtfulness extended far beyond neighborly charity and that many of my neighbors are truly committed to making meaningful change among families in need in our county. One of the people I met is the energetic Marie Rudin, who has run a charity organization called the Berkshire Community Diaper Project since 2014.
The Diaper Project fills a serious gap in our social safety network, as existing aid programs will not subsidize diapers. The health implications of babies wearing soiled diapers is well documented but little talked about: chronic rash, infection, and in some cases, sepsis that can lead to death. For children who are at risk for malnourishment, as well as poor general health care due to economic constraints, providing diapers could be lifesaving.
As a new member of the community and a health care professional deeply concerned about public health, I welcomed the opportunity to join in this worthwhile effort. I encourage you to visit their website to learn how to find diapers or to learn how to connect families in need.
I feel incredibly lucky to have joined this wonderful community, filled with people who not only are kind to new neighbors, but are trying to make a positive difference in children’s lives in Berkshire County.
Karyn Boyar, Great Barrington