Letter: Berkshire Concert Choir's Carmina Burana performance deserved more attention

To the editor: I have looked in vain for the past two weeks for a review of the Berkshire Concert Choir's performance of Carmina Burana on May 20.
It was a grand concert — the choir magnificent, the soloists stunning, the pianos and percussion stirring and Matthew Thomas' direction priceless.
This poor amateur "reporter" doesn't have the skills of an Andrew Pincus or Charles Bonenti, who would have been able to more adequately describe this marvelous musical experience. The best that I can do is let the greater Berkshire population know that the spontaneous standing ovation said it all. If you weren't there, you missed one of the best musical performances of the year.
To not give public accolades is surely a crime. Eagle, you blew it.
John Ladd, North Adams