To the editor: What makes a great team?
Communication. Positive attitude. Willingness to Help. Collaboration. Goal-setting. You could ask this question to athletic directors, coaches, student-athletes, parents, community members, former athletes and you’d get a myriad of responses. But most likely, you’d hear some of the above.
As we reflect on the 2020-21 school year in athletics, we are certain that teamwork was in play to ensure our student-athletes were able to get back into sports during unprecedented times. We are grateful and proud to have collaborated with so many to ensure a safe and successful year and, ultimately, create an amazing Berkshire County team. As athletic directors, we want to thank you.
To our school administration teams: We thank you for your support and belief in our planning of safe and competitive schedules, game and practice protocols and an engaging experience for our student-athletes.
To our student-athletes: We thank you for your patience and energy in getting back into the swing of sports. Your willingness to "go with the flow" is commendable and we are beyond proud to have witnessed all you accomplished.
To our referees and umpires: We thank you for your willingness to change locations, times, dates. For your understanding of ever-changing MIAA rules and guidelines and working with each school district to ensure a safe space to play.
To our local media (Berkshire Eagle and iBerkshires): We thank you for your communication and patience as we changed things last minute and your support in covering our games and highlighting our student-athletes.
To our families: We thank you for your constant support in adhering to school and district protocols. It was not easy., but your positive attitudes, willingness to help and communication was outstanding. We appreciate all you did to support us and our teams.
To our bus companies: We thank you for collaborating and making it possible to travel to all away games, near and far. Cancellations, changes and last-minute scheduling of games and you handled it all with a positive attitude.
To our community partners: We thank you for your collaboration and willingness to help. First, our MVP: Berkshire Community College (Celia Norcross and Daryl Shreve) for your constant support, time, communication and collaboration to allow Berkshire County Schools to use BCC as a site. Fall 2 in the Berkshires was made possible thanks to you. Pittsfield Community Television, Northern Berkshire Television and Southern Berkshire Television, including the Lee High School Media Group, thank you for the coverage of games so families near and far could watch their children and grandchildren play a sport they love. You stepped up in a time of need and we are eternally grateful.
Teamwork is defined as the combined action of a group of people, especially when effective and efficient. As we close out the 2020-21 athletic seasons and begin to prepare for the next school year, we are reminded of the great impact so many wonderful people and organizations had which influenced athletics, and, ultimately, our student-athletes in Berkshire County during the most unparalleled of times. It was truly a team effort which could not have been possible without so many. So, thank you. We look forward to collaborating with you again for an amazing 2021-22 school year.
David Racette, Drury High School
Molly Meczywor, Hoosac Valley High School
Keith Thompson, Lee High School
David Pugh, Lenox Memorial High School
Karl Zigmand, Monument Mount Regional High School
Josh King, Mt. Everett Regional High School
Lindsey VonHoltz, Mt. Greylock Regional High School
James Abel, Pittsfield Public Schools
Jared Shannon, Wahconah Regional High School
The writers are Berkshire County athletic directors.