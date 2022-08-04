To the editor: Saturday's Berkshire Eagle article regarding the District Attorney race between the incumbent, Andrea Harrington, and Tim Shugrue, challenger, mentioned that DA Harrington has declined to attend debates set up by "right wingers." ("Berkshire DA candidates spar over debate events while sheriff candidates revisit their records on substance abuse treatment," Eagle, July 29.)
This is yet another ploy by DA Harrington to fly below the radar and not let the voting public see who she really is: a DA in name only. DA Harrington has committed many missteps during her first term, which underscores her inability to do the job and do it right. DA Harrington seems to be well hidden from the day-to-day activities, except when it comes to being quoted in The Berkshire Eagle relative to something connected to her office. I know who I am voting for on Sept. 6: Tim Shugrue. Berkshire County deserves better.
George Diehl, Pittsfield