Berkshire County deserves more than dismissal from Beacon Hill
To the editor: A Boston Globe column in October poked fun at the idea that “Western Mass.” covers everything west of Worcester. I get it; while studying at University of Massachusetts Amherst, I was often asked “there’s a West of here?” when explaining my Pittsfield heritage.
Like my former classmates, some on Beacon Hill view rural areas of the commonwealth as afterthoughts at best. This dismissive attitude has real effects on the places we call home.
Berkshire County has always had a weaker internet connection than most of the state, and COVID-19 has pushed Berkshire schools further past the brink, beyond the already defunded education budgets we have seen over the years. Internet inequality throughout the county is further whittling down the education of our students in a time of remote learning. Central Berkshire students are sitting on their Town Hall steps to attend classes, and those lucky enough to have cars are driving half an hour so that they can sit in a coffee shop parking lot to access Wi-Fi.
It is because of these struggles that I have co-founded a nonprofit, the John Lewis Good Trouble Foundation, to support those struggling with remote learning in Berkshire County. While we are doing all we can, we know that our efforts will only go so far without more systemic change in our state.
Only by challenging this dismissive attitude toward Western Massachusetts can we push Berkshire County forward. Those in Boston might not care about Western Massachusetts, but those of us who call it home do.
Shivaram Muruga, Kansas City, Mo.
The writer is a former Pittsfield resident and co-founder of the John Lewis Good Trouble Foundation.