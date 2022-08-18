To the editor: I want the people of Berkshire County to know what a diligent, hard-working, caring person we have with District Attorney Andrea Harrington.
Her dedication has been shown to every resident in our area. She cares not only for the victims of crimes but their families and friends, too. Her care extends to the criminals, also, because she realizes that their moment of one bad decision perhaps has just ruined their lives, and she reaches out to them.
I really would not look forward to having anyone else in her place, mainly because I can envision the “Good Ol’ Boys Club” right back in office. Before DA Harrington, many women were ignored, their heart-breaking stories treated like it was all their fault. I know because I was made a victim again after seeking help from our court system. I literally was asked, “Why’d he beat you? Did you burn dinner?” At the time, I was seven months pregnant. There wasn’t any help for me or my unborn baby. That was a long time ago, and the pain of it is still in my mind.
That would never happen today, not with Andrea Harrington as district attorney. Please don’t let Berkshire County lose our one hope, our one crusader for the people.
Barbara A. Bizzi, Pittsfield