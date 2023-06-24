Letter: Berkshire County needs a community-owned public telecom service

To The editor: With phone, cable and internet fees senselessly skyrocketing, I think Berkshire County municipalities should come together to create community-owned phone, television and broadband internet service.
The cooperative can be owned by any and all Berkshire County municipalities that would like to participate.
According to the Harvard study "Community-Owned Fiber Networks: Value Leaders In America," the authors "found that almost all community-owned FTTH networks offered prices that were clear and unchanging, whereas private ISPs typically charged initial low promotional or 'teaser' rates that later sharply rose, usually after 12 months." In other words, residents got the same (or even better) service for a much more affordable rate.
Just recently, Spectrum has raised its price by $10, making its phone, TV and internet bundle (we have the most basic TV service possible) $150 a month. When we asked the Spectrum representative why the cost had gone up, he explained that Spectrum had to increase their prices because of the cost of doing business, though admitted his wage had not increased. This fee hike is obviously meant to pad the pockets of the executives; it is definitely not necessary to the "cost of doing business," which interestingly did not result in a wage increase for the Spectrum representative.
I think a Berkshire County community-owned cooperative would help almost everyone save money as well as provide an essential service to all residents, not just residents who can afford it. Additionally, the cooperative-owned service could bring high-speed internet to the small towns that currently lack it.
David Grossman-Ponemon, Pittsfield