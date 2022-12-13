Letter: Berkshire County needs to support the work required to create affordable housing

To the editor: It is indeed exciting to see that east-west rail service is gaining support from outside our region. Thank you to my friend Smitty Pignatelli and others who have steadily moved this along.

In the same Dec. 10-11 edition of The Berkshire Eagle, we also learn of another important issue. Eagle reporter Scott Stafford has presented an in-depth and well-researched report on the housing market in the county. ("Can't find housing in the Berkshires? Here are four reasons this remains a stubborn problem," The Eagle, Dec. 10-11.)

Basically, residents are having an increasingly difficult time finding to housing that is “affordable.” They include the hardworking folks who keep things humming. Many examples are laid out in the story.

I humbly suggest that more convenient transportation for residents might also serve to make the Berkshires more enticing as a residential community. That could spike the cost of housing even higher.

In West Stockbridge, the issue is on the agenda of the town’s Community Preservation Commission. I hope or encourage others to recognize this problem we have and really support the work.

I ask others to pay attention to the potential harm that might result from the project and include it in the planning.

Brian Butterworth, West Stockbridge