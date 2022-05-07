To the editor: On April 29, First Church of Christ, Congregational hosted a benefit concert for the Afghan evacuees resettling in Berkshire County.
The attendees were treated to a special evening of music and poetry. We thank them not only for coming but also for generously donating more than $2,400 to the Berkshire Resettlement Fund at Jewish Family Services of Western Massachusetts.
Jewish Family Services of Western Massachusetts is the lead agency directing and supporting the relocation of 31 Afghan allies. These families are supported by case manager Gabriela Sheehan and HOST Teams from various faith congregations and community groups. The Berkshire Resettlement Fund may be used for furnishings for homes, clothing, health care needs and other initial expenses as they settle into Berkshire County.
We especially thank all of the artists who volunteered their time and talents. The musicians and poets included James Lumsden, Andy Kelly, Jon Haddad, Bill Yehle, Ethan Wesley, The Sidewinders (David McDermott, Jon Grenoble, Dianne DeMott, James Lumsden) and special guests. This coalition of artists, poets and musicians from Berkshire County periodically gathers to raise funds for the common good. They believe that beauty, compassion and generosity are fundamental in healing our world.
Thank you to Berkshire County for standing in solidarity with these Afghan families.
Barbara Johnson, Pittsfield
The writer is the chairperson of outreach ministry at First Church of Christ, Congregational.