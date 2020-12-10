Berkshire County voters did their part
To the editor:
If anyone thought that the many new options to vote during a pandemic might confuse or discourage voters, they were incorrect. The voter turnout in Massachusetts increased to 76 percent statewide. Across Berkshire County, the following turnout tallies were reported:
Mount Washington: 91 percent; Egremont: 88 percent; Hancock, Tyringham and Sheffield: 87 percent; Alford and Lenox: 86 percent; Richmond: 85 percent; West Stockbridge and Clarksburg: 84 percent; Washington and Windsor: 83 percent; Otis: 82 percent; Hinsdale, Florida, Monterey, New Ashford, Savory and Sandisfield: 81 percent; Great Barrington and Dalton: 80 percent; Peru and Lanesborough: 79 percent; Cheshire, Lee, New Marlborough, Stockbridge and Williamstown: 78 percent; Pittsfield: 73 percent; Adams and Becket: 72 percent; North Adams: 68 percent.
Looking to find the accuracy of the vote, I turned to the list of “rejected” ballots. Could there be votes that were not counted because they were in some way compromised? Good news — fewer than 1 percent of ballots were rejected in most of the 351 towns across the state. Were there any of the 32 Berkshire County towns that had more than 1 percent of the votes “rejected”? I found four: 1.77 percent (25 votes) in Sheffield; 2.56 percent (16) in Egremont; 4.35 percent (12) in Sandisfield; and 5.79 percent (11) in Tyringham.
Three towns in the Berkshires had all votes accepted: Congratulations go to the voters of Florida, Monterey and Mount Washington.
The state’s voter turnout 76 percent — the highest since 1992. Congratulations go to all the commonwealth, including the Berkshires, for making a big push to get out the vote in 2020.
Thank the many volunteers who registered voters at high schools and community events. When the pandemic brought person-to-person recruiting to a halt, local League of Women Voters volunteers contacted all southern Berkshire towns to determine which ones would need more poll workers, and contacted schools and college leadership to find young voters interested in training poll workers.
Across the county, League of Women Voters of Central Berkshire County handed out yard signs with voting dates. They promoted the new dates for early voting and for absentee voting, and mail-in or drop box ballot deadlines were published. Vote411.org included position statements of the candidates and voting information for all 50 states. What an election season it has been. Let’s keep the momentum going — the next local election is only months away. LWV-CBC will do our best to keep you posted.
Ramelle Pulitzer, Stockbridge
The writer is president of the League of Women Voters of Central Berkshire County