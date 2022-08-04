To the editor: As the president of the Massachusetts Chief Probation Officers Association, Alf Barbalunga was instrumental in advocating for pay raises for the membership, securing legal representation to ensure that our membership is protected in potential disputes and, most importantly, he ensured that our membership board was representative of the people in our organization.
I worked closely with Alf for more than 10 years and always found him to be committed, professional and hardworking. The voters of Berkshire County would be well-represented and protected if they elect Alf Barbalunga for Sheriff.
Sandra Diaz McNabb, Groton
The writer is vice president of the Massachusetts Chief Probation Officers Association.