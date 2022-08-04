To the editor: I would like to encourage people to cast their ballot for Sheriff Thomas Bowler on Sept. 6.
Sheriff Bowler won my support way back in October 2019. The overnight temperature dropped to freezing and none of the area homeless shelters had opened. This may have become a dire situation for some very vulnerable people. Sheriff Bowler made the decision to open the old jail up to allow the homeless to stay warm. This quick response showed me Sheriff Bowler is a man that finds and implements common-sense solutions.
I also applaud the other programs he has put in place such as the aquaponics greenhouse. This program provides inmates working opportunities, food for those in need and it is done in an environmentally friendly way.
Berkshire County is lucky to have a commonsense, caring and innovative sheriff.
Rochelle Howe, Pittsfield