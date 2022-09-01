To the editor: In 1978, Anthony J. Ruberto Jr. was elected the first district attorney of Berkshire County.
District Attorney Ruberto aimed to build the finest law firm in Berkshire County, one which eventually employed talented prosecutors such as Daniel Ford and Francis Spina, who went on to become judges. Ruberto wanted his elected office to prosecute criminals without the help of a special prosecutor, especially for the most high-profile cases. Furthermore, he held his office to the highest ethical standards of any in the commonwealth. The office functioned under a philosophy of understanding the difference between sinners and criminals: having compassion for those who made a mistake and recognizing a criminal who had broken the law.
Patrick Rahilly, who robbed a bank and engaged in a shootout with local law enforcement, was successfully prosecuted. In comparison, current District Attorney Andrea Harrington has personally tried few cases in her whole tenure. She managed to lose this case even with a confession from the defendant. When interviewed about the loss, she attributed it to “on-the-job training.”
Three district attorneys succeeded Ruberto: Gerard Downing, David Capeless and Andrea Harrington. Only two of those DAs prosecuted high-profile cases. Downing prosecuted the Lewis Lent case and Capeless prosecuted a triple homicide. Ruberto, Downing and Capeless never relied on a special prosecutor to try the cases of criminals that have harmed the constituents of Berkshire County.
This September's election is a pivotal one. The job of a district attorney is to protect and serve the constituents of their jurisdiction first, not the rights of the offender of the laws. Elect a DA that protects the victims' rights and can effectively prosecute and win cases — without the aid of an outside special prosecutor. Berkshire County deserves a DA with experience to effectively fight to eliminate guns from the streets, convicts drug dealers to the fullest extent of the law and successfully prosecutes murder cases.
Berkshire County deserves someone who has experience and doesn’t need “on-the-job training.” Timothy Shugrue is committed to ensuring the county’s justice and safety, not using the office as a political steppingstone. It is time to elect a prosecutor, not a politician.
Linda M. Ruberto, Pittsfield