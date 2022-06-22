To the editor: I am extremely upset by the recent spate of gun violence in Pittsfield. ("Pittsfield residents describe what's it's like to live in a city with 13 shootings in four months," Eagle, May 26.)
There have been 13 shootings in Pittsfield since January, leaving people in the affected neighborhoods extremely rattled and afraid to leave their homes. The fault for this outrage can be laid squarely at the feet of our current district attorney, who seems to care more about the rights of the defendants than those of the victims and more about politics and publicity than being an effective prosecutor and an advocate for victims.
Her discredited policies have resulted in a revolving door approach to criminal justice in Berkshire County, whereby dangerous criminals arrested by the police are cavalierly freed by the District Attorney's Office a few days or weeks later to prey upon more victims. As far as I can see, DA Andrea Harrington has done absolutely nothing to stem the tide, and it is only getting worse.
Berkshire County is in trouble as a result of Harrington's bizarre approach to law enforcement, and if the trend continues, some neighborhoods may become unlivable.
I am enthusiastically supporting Timothy Shugrue in his campaign to unseat this inept and unqualified district attorney, and I urge my fellow voters to do the same in the Sept. 6 Democratic Primary.
Ava Desjardins, Pittsfield