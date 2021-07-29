To the editor: Filling open positions is a struggle many organizations and businesses are currently facing, not only across Berkshire county, but across the country as a whole.
From entry level roles to executive directors, there are a plethora of organizations that are struggling to maintain their services and function despite short-staffing. One organization that has worked tirelessly to continue to offer services, despite this struggle, is the Berkshire Food Project. BFP has a small yet dedicated team of staff and volunteers who prepare fresh and nutritious meals for our community members, with no questions asked.
On April 1, The Berkshire Eagle printed an article about our executive director, Kim McMann, resigning. We had hoped (and planned) to hire a new ED in the coming weeks, however the reality of the job market has made this process longer than we had ever expected. Fast-forward three months, we are still searching and our small team has been pushing to continue to provide a consistent community resource. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, this small group worked on the front line to provide take-home meals for those in need, and there was certainly a need. Meal numbers almost doubled, and those numbers have shown no sign of returning to what once was.
Our kitchen manager, Darlene Ellis, has been working with kitchen assistant Caitlyn Johnson, board members and the cadre of dedicated volunteers to not only keep the organization running, but continue to address arising community needs. While Darlene is doing an admirable and frankly amazing job, her heart and passion lies within the kitchen, greeting our regular customers with a smile and connecting with them on a personal level. I am writing to highlight not only the herculean feats of community dedication that people have shown to help this important community organization but also to highlight our pressing need for a dedicated executive director and hope that our community can help to spread the word.
If you think leading an organization that has a 30-plus-year legacy of helping others and building community sounds exciting and fulfilling, you are right. Please do not hesitate to apply online or reach out with any questions! You can go to berkshirefoodproject.org for more information. Want to support in other ways? Dedicated volunteers and monetary donations are always greatly appreciated as well.
Chris Hantman, Williamstown
The writer is vice president of the Berkshire Food Project board of directors.