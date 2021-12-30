To the editor: After reading the recent letter to the editor describing the need for change at Berkshire Health Systems ("Letter: An opportunity for significant change at BHS," Eagle, Dec. 18), I was surprised by its description of the organization as lacking in attention to patient care outcomes and clinical quality.
As the chief medical officer and chief quality officer for Berkshire Health Systems, I would like to reassure our community that this characterization could not be further from the truth. When I joined BHS in early 2020, I was impressed by the organization’s deep commitment to patient care and the ambitious quality goals set by our board of trustees and executive leadership.
Receiving recognition from independent, third-party organizations is a clear indication that a health system is performing well, and BHS has received many of these awards in the past 10 years including: BMC’s four-time recognition as a Healthgrades Distinguished Hospital for Clinical Excellence (top five percent of hospitals nationwide), a Truven Top 100 Hospital (one of only five hospitals in the Northeast) and a Healthgrades Top 100 Hospital in America (out of 4,000 hospitals overall). BMC has also been recognized as a Leapfrog Top Teaching Hospital for the past two years and has earned a Leapfrog Grade “A” for Safety for nine of the past 10 years. Fairview was recognized this year as a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital by The Chartis Group and has been ranked among the top 10 percent of the nation’s hospitals by Healthgrades for Outstanding Patient Experience every year for the past 10 years.
Healthgrades regularly commends specific BHS services for excellence in safety and quality. Most recently, BMC was recognized as a five-star recipient for treatment of respiratory failure (fourth year in a row); for carotid procedures (the only hospital in Massachusetts); and for treatment of sepsis (one of only 18 hospitals in Massachusetts). Fairview was one of 11 hospitals in Massachusetts to be recognized with the Pulmonary Care Excellence Award (top 10 percent in the nation). It was also awarded 5 stars for the third year in a row for the treatment of pneumonia (one of 16 hospitals in Massachusetts).
None of these successes would be possible without the dedication of our staff and the ongoing support of our executive leadership and board of directors. I am proud of the long history of quality that BHS has maintained, and I look forward to continuing our commitment to the very best care for Berkshire County for many years to come.
James W. Lederer Jr., M.D., Pittsfield
The writer is the chief medical officer and chief quality officer for Berkshire Health Systems.