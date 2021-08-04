To the editor: It was shocking to read in The Eagle about the outbreak of COVID-19 cases at North Adams Commons ("North Adams Commons COVID outbreak grows to 35," Eagle, Aug. 3).
But just as shocking is the fact noted in the article that one-third of the staff working there has not been vaccinated against coronavirus, and across the entire Berkshire Health Systems organization one in four employees is unvaccinated.
This is a dereliction of duty by the administration of BHS. Their employees ought to be required to be vaccinated, or not be allowed in their facilities. Period. As an immunocompromised patient of BHS’s cancer and infusion center, I’m now wondering if I should return to remote consultation with my oncologist, after having resumed in-person visits just a few months ago, believing that everyone working there was vaccinated.
It is ironic that BHS management has been so lax in protecting their patients. The Eagle reported on Jan. 5 that “non-COVID-facing health care staff already have been vaccinated through the mass vaccination of Berkshire Health Systems employees.” As I wrote in a letter to The Eagle on Jan. 14, “this is in violation of the state’s regulations” regarding who was eligible to be vaccinated at that time, namely, only medical personnel who worked with patients. Now we learn that while BHS administrators were quick to get themselves vaccinated in January even though they were ineligible, vaccination of BHS employees was not “mass” but dangerously incomplete.
Gov. Charlie Baker has just mandated that all nursing home personnel be fully vaccinated. BHS should extend that requirement to anyone working in any of its facilities.
Steve Nelson, Washington