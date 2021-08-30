To the editor: What is the Berkshire Hills School Committee afraid of?
They refused to let Dattatreya Haynes, a resident of the district speak in a time that is allotted for public comment ("Great Barrington resident blocked from speaking against student masking at Berkshire Hills meeting," Eagle, Aug. 28). This resident is a graduate of MIT with an engineering degree and a specialty in ventilation. He just may know a thing or two.
I find this appalling, but it is all too common. The left wants to dictate not debate. They bring out their favorite line: "It is settled science." Then they shut down anyone who dares to question. Well, I for one applaud Mr. Haynes for standing up and trying to offer his expertise and have a dialogue. Unfortunately, it takes two parties to do that and the School Committee did not give Mr. Haynes the respect he deserved.
Brian Shepardson, Lenox