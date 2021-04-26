To the editor: Perhaps the first step in social justice for all has to start at an early age.
Any society seeking equality for all its citizens starts with education at the primary level in our school districts. The Berkshire Hills Regional School District has taken the first step in that direction with the School Committee unanimously passing the Equity, Access and High Expectations for All program at Monument Mountain Regional High School.
Congratulations to BHRSD for taking the first step in setting an example for all its students in leveling the educational playing field. Empowerment of all students can led to the promotion of social justice. Let us pray and hope that equality for all will actually be achievable for all our brothers and sisters. Peace be with us all.
Renzo Del Molino, Great Barrington