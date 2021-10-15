To the editor: You see "help wanted" signs all over Berkshire County.
Retail stores, restaurants, gas stations, etc., are all scrambling to find help. Some businesses have shortened their hours due to lack of available labor. Bonuses and higher wages apparently haven’t solved this problem.
Some blame it on federal programs that have supported people during the pandemic, claiming that is why people stay home rather than go to work. I disagree. During the pandemic, with many choosing not to be vaccinated nor wear a mask, people worry for their safety. If you are a parent with young children and you cannot afford child care, would you send your kids to school and risk them getting COVID? The outcome: People reluctantly choose to stay home.
Office staff might be able to work remotely, but those in a restaurant, hospitals or supermarket cannot, so the available labor supply has decreased dramatically. There is also a more basic problem. Many people who work in Berkshire County can no longer afford to live here. You would expect this in an elitist area, not the bucolic and cultural mecca we live in. How did this happen?
According to the 2020 census, when compared to 2010 data, the Berkshire County population declined. But that may be inaccurate. Berkshire County has likely increased population over 2010 due to people moving here from COVID hotbeds of New York and New Jersey, but this influx came after 2020 census data had been gathered. The impact is demand on available housing that has caused the supply to dwindle, with the cost to rent or purchase a home to rise beyond the means of many that want to live and work here.
This is an employer issue that affects the general population as well. Companies that cannot service their customers due to staffing shortages should form an alliance with state and local government to help back housing workers can afford. Business and government leaders need to step up.
Frank Gunsberg, Great Barrington