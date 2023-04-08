Letter: Berkshire Lyme Alliance saved me, and it could help you

To the editor: I was sick for eight years with a mystery illness.
Every time I was tested for Lyme disease, the tests came back negative. One day on my way to work, after 12 hours of sleep the night before, I fell asleep and woke up to find myself driving in the opposite lane. If my doctors couldn’t get to the bottom of this, I needed to. At work that week, a co-worker who spent four years trying to get to the bottom of her mystery illness said, "You probably have Lyme disease like I do. Go to the Berkshire Lyme Alliance meetings at the Berkshire Athenaeum. They will help you."
They did. They connected me with two doctors who saved my life. Years later, I found out why my illness was such a mystery, and why my tests always came back negative for Lyme Disease by reading "Lyme Madness," a book by a woman trying to save her son’s life:
"Ticks carry more than just Lyme disease. There are a whole host of different co-infections as well as viruses and who knows what else, that they regurgitate into your bloodstream. As if that is not tricky enough, there are about 100 strains of Lyme disease in the U.S. and about 300 worldwide. Oh, and by the way the traditional Western Blot tests for — ready — one strain. The Western Blot was developed over 25 years ago, for statistical purposes, not diagnostic, yet it has never been updated."
So if you have one of the other 99 strains of Lyme disease, your test could come back negative. My doctors didn’t tell me this. They probably didn’t know.
It's tick season; check yourself every day. That’s how I found them. Have a tick removed in the emergency room, then send it to Tick Report in Amherst for analysis to find out if it was carrying disease; 65 percent do. That will inform treatment needed.
Berkshire Lyme Alliance saved my life with information. If you have a mystery illness, you could have a tick-borne illness. If you’ve been infected by a bite, join us Wednesdays on April 12, May 10 and June 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Berkshire Athenaeum. We will share with you how we are healing. For questions call 413-443-5348.
Elizabeth Kulas, Pittsfield
The writer is a leader of Berkshire Lyme Alliance.