To the editor: Lots and lots of discussion and options and ideas for what is to become of the Berkshire Mall property.
I, for one, think the drug and alcohol rehab idea is the best use of the property, but here's another thought: How about an Army base, with a specific portion of it used as an ROTC program?
The area could definitely use another option for younger generations. Anything that could help steer them away from the drug and alcohol and, God forbid, the gang life.
There's a lot of land up there. It could really be its own separate entity. Help keep the local misguided youth on the straight and narrow — never a bad thing.
Clark Terry Mahony, Lee