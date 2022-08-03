To the editor: I know this opinion is a bit late now that the Berkshire Mall has been sold and is already lining up businesses — notably cannabis growing facilities. ("Berkshire Mall sells for $8 million. Cannabis mini-farms are planned for former Sears and Macy's stores," Eagle, July29.)
Although I am not opposed to these businesses, I have to ask myself why, with all the revenue brought in from the legalization of marijuana and the portion of money granted to Berkshire County for the opiate crisis, nobody seems to really be doing much about with regard to those in need now. ("Pittsfield, North Adams among plaintiffs to claim settlements from Sackler payout over opioid crisis. But, how much?," Eagle, July 26.)
Why couldn't all those pot taxes and opiate grants be used to buy the mall and turn it into a facility that serves as medical in-patient facility on one end and continue through the healing, learning, training, educating and preparing for life on their own? Addiction help, medical help, housing, education in some trades, using small businesses — variety, grocery, movie theater (already there), barber shop/salon, library, small food establishments — to not only teach trades but also to reward and employ those who are working through their addiction program successfully.
People need jobs. Addicts need medical help, a collaborative program and housing, and everyone needs to get clean and make a living, not go to a clinic every day to get a replacement drug that, if the person isn't there before they close, they are on their own until the following dosage day. I would imagine more that 80 percent who don't make it on time have to use a street drug to get through the day. We had such a large building, so many useful ways to use it that would benefit the entire community, not just people with addiction. Another grow facility isn't helping our addicted homeless people get clean.
So where is all that money going? Why aren't we using it to better Berkshire County? It just doesn't settle well with me that we have more money coming in than we used to, some of it specifically for opiate addiction, yet we aren't solving the problem or saving any lives or teaching anyone how to live a drug-free productive life. This seemed to be a simple solution (or at least a viable option) for a large and complex problem.
Denise Messana, Pittsfield