Letter: Berkshire Museum anniversary coverage brought back memories

To the editor: From 1947 to 1956, I rode the bus downtown for school every day and many afternoons stopped in to Miss Palmer’s Children’s Room, often to pick up a clipboard, explore all the rooms to find assigned items from birds to rare rocks to hidden artifacts, or to simply read or work with the many wonderful games and projects always set out in that sunny room.
And Saturday morning Nature Hours with Mr. Hendricks, with a quiz at the end, your name (sometimes a picture) in Monday's Eagle if you scored well, and a free two weeks at Pleasant Valley Camp if you were a winner for the year. I won two or three years, but always chased Teddy Allen and Billy Noble for top spots. Like the Athenaeum around the corner, the Berkshire Museum was always open and welcoming. For me, I recall gifts from the community with gratitude — and hope that such gifts remain for everybody.
David O’Brien, Holden
The writer is a Pittsfield native.