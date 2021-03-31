To the editor: We are all going through so much.
Day-to-day demands of life during COVID-19 can make it difficult to focus on anything else. How can we possibly add any more to our plate?
Two dozen book groups are enthusiastically doing just that. More than 20 book groups around the county are taking part in the second annual Berkshire County One Book, One Community read. This year's community read takes place in April to align with Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Art installations will be showcased throughout the county in three outdoor locations. Park Square in Pittsfield and City Hall lawn in North Adams will showcase art for the month of April. Great Barrington will display art during the middle two weeks of April in front of Castranova Park and Town Hall.
This year's book choice and art installations are from artist and author Tatyana Fazlalizadeh. Her book, "Stop Telling Women to Smile," showcases her own artwork and first-hand stories from women who have experienced street harassment. Sexual Assault Awareness Month is an opportune time to raise awareness about harassment that happens in public spaces and is a form of gender-based violence.
Cultural attitudes and norms perpetuate gender-based violence in all forms. Sexual Assault Awareness Month brings with it the opportunity to read Fazlalizadeh’s book, visit the outdoor art installations and help challenge street harassment as a cultural norm that leaves many people feeling unsafe in public spaces.
Emily Borsody, Pittsfield