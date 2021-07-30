To the editor: After reading a disturbing letter to the editor on July 17th, I’m completely terrified and in disbelief ("Letter: A pet-owner's perspective on Berkshires' veterinarian situation," Eagle).
A Labrador retriever, with a broken leg and no place to get treatment: immoral and unacceptable. There, by the grace of God, was a veterinarian in Hinsdale, who graciously opened his practice to treat this badly injured dog.
Get your act together, animal doctors of Berkshire County.
Can we not get rotating weekend and holiday schedules/hours for emergency treatment? I understand luring new veterinarians to this area can be a challenge to beat — and then getting them to stay. After-hour and emergency treatments are not what the new breed is all about.
Two clinics in the area advertise 24-hour emergency service/care. Well, practice what you preach. If you can’t deliver, don’t advertise. This has to change and quickly.
Christine Jordan, Lenox