Letter: Berkshire Relay for Life returning this weekend

To the editor: On June 24, Relay For Life of Berkshire County, the annual fundraiser of the American Cancer Society, will return to grounds of Guardian Life at 700 South St. (Route 7) in Pittsfield.
After battling a pandemic over the last three years, our local organization of volunteers remains confidant that we have found the perfect home for the fundraiser. The money raised supports important cancer research and promotes cancer prevention. Our mantra has become "cancer didn't stop because of COVID and neither can we."
In 2022, in an effort to attract more people, we added local crafters to the relay. The addition of the crafters and a small amount of classic cars helped to bring new people to the event. This year, there will be 13 crafters, classic cars and the Berkshire Health System Blood Mobile. There will be food trucks, featuring local food vendors Biggins Diggins and Grampy's Hot Dogs. The event will begin at 10 a.m. with a survivor and caregiver lap that celebrates and remembers those that have been touched by this awful disease. There are also plans for a hometown heroes lap at noontime.
This year's Christmas theme is Dashing Toward a Cure. There will be multiple themed laps and games tied into the theme throughout the day. A 50/50 golf ball drop will take place at 7:30 p.m. followed by the traditional Luminary Ceremony. During the ceremony, we will feature a cancer doctor as well as survivor stories of strength and determination. The evening will be capped off with a silent candlelight lap.
Cancer deaths have steadily declined for a number of years due in part to advances in medical treatments and awareness. Everyone at one time has been touched by cancer. Showing your support by attending this event and contributing to the success will justify the many long hours our volunteers donate each and every year. As the lead of the event, I ask you to join us as we come together in support of this worthy cause.
Ray Gardino, South Lee
The writer is the 2023 event lead for Relay For Life of Berkshire County.