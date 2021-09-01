To the editor: On Sept. 17, Relay For Life of Berkshire County will return to Pittsfield after more than a decade's absence.
This annual fundraiser never disappeared but had spent seven years in Great Barrington before being forced to reinvent itself due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the past year and a half, volunteer cancer fighters continued to fundraise in support of cancer research on behalf of the American Cancer Society. Our mantra became "cancer didn't stop because of COVID and neither can we."
The move from Great Barrington to Pittsfield has been as controversial as the move from Pittsfield's Onota Lake to the Monument Mountain Regional High School track. While the school couldn't have been more accommodating there were many that insisted that Pittsfield was where the event needed to be located in order to grow. Well, we are back.
Our location will be Guardian Life Insurance at 700 South St. in Pittsfield. With an overabundance of caution, this year's relay will be six hours jammed packed with survivor celebrations at 6 p.m. leading up to the very popular luminary ceremony at 8 p.m. The evening will be capped off with a silent candlelight lap, 50/50 golf ball drop and closing ceremony at midnight.
Cancer deaths have steadily declined for a number of years due in part to advances in medical treatments and awareness. Everyone at one time has been touched by cancer. Showing your support by attending this event and contributing to the success will justify the many long hours our volunteers donate each and every year. As the relay's event lead, I welcome you to join us as we come together in support of this worthy cause.
Ray Gardino, South Lee
The writer is a lead organizer for the 2021 Relay For Life Berkshire County.