Letter: Berkshire United Way proud to rise together with Freeman Center

To the editor: This week, I had the privilege to stand with friends, colleagues and community members as the Elizabeth Freeman Center hosted their annual Rise Together for Safety and Justice walk in Pittsfield.
It was the first of several scheduled across Berkshire County over the next several weeks and is an important fundraiser for EFC and their indispensable, necessary, life-saving, life-changing work.
People across our county rise because the data are staggering. It is no exaggeration to say that sexual violence, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner as well as reports of an intimate partner violence-related impact are a national epidemic. We know that every year intimate partner violence affects millions of of all ages, races, genders and sexual identities, with people from marginalized groups often at greater risk of experiencing domestic and sexual violence. These risks are especially significant in a political climate where anti-LGBTQ laws are being introduced in some states.
Some of us rise to be better allies and role models. While relationship violence can happen to anyone, we must accept, acknowledge and admit that the overwhelming majority of domestic violence perpetrators are men. That means men bear a special responsibility to help stop and stem the tide of violence. It begins by making changes in our hearts, minds and attitudes. It continues by intervening and calling out attitudes and behaviors in others that promote violence. It resonates in how we model positive masculinity and pass on that example to our children.
We rise because when faced with the enormity of the problem we also recognize the family members, friends, neighbors and colleagues who have experienced intimate partner violence. We remember and mourn the women and children in the Berkshires who have been murdered by a partner or family member. We know that for every name we know, and for each of the thousands of people EFC served this year, there are others struggling, suffering and waiting for a sign. We rise to be visible and say, “You are not alone.”
We rise because in our community we have the tools to help people make positive changes. I’m proud that Berkshire United Way supports EFC’s Money School. This trauma-informed program enables people to create safety, economic security and financial independence as they rebuild a life for themselves and their children.
People rise because we never know when it can make a difference.
To find out more and donate to EFC, visit elizabethfreemancenter.org/events/risetogether2023.
Tom Bernard, North Adams
The writer is the president and CEO of Berkshire United Way.