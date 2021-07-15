To the editor: In her well-meaning letter in today's Berkshire Eagle, Sheila Pick cites a Berkshire County COVID-19 vaccination rate of 45 percent as the lowest in Massachusetts. ("Letter: Vaccination rates still a concern," Eagle, July 12.)
However, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health's weekly COVID-19 Vaccination Report updated on July 8, actually 68 percent of Berkshire County residents and 76 percent of eligible Berkshire County residents (those over 12) have received at least one dose of one of the three approved COVID-19 vaccines.
Currently in Berkshire County, 60 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, and this percentage should increase as those who have received one dose get a second shot. The experience in Massachusetts suggests most will. All of these numbers compare favorably to other counties in Massachusetts. It is very important that those who have received one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine get the second shot because a single dose of these vaccines is only about 33 percent effective against the delta strain of COVID-19 which is now causing some new COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts and may become the dominant strain in the coming months. As Ms. Pick correctly pointed out, all three vaccines are highly effective against this strain. The pandemic surges in certain areas of the U.S., mostly due to the highly contagious delta variant, are essentially pandemics of the unvaccinated, and these people account for 99.5 percent of recent COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.
Fortunately, largely due to our high vaccination rate, Berkshire County still has very low rates of new COVID-19 infections and positive COVID-19 tests. According to the Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts, during the two-week period ending July 3, the daily rate of new infections has been 1.5 cases per 100,000 population, and the percentage of positive tests was 0.43 percent, both among the lowest rates since last summer. However, these rates are slightly higher than those of the prior two weeks, again most likely due to the presence of the delta strain.
Those unvaccinated people who can receive the vaccine should get vaccinated as soon as possible. While our vaccination rates in Berkshire County are good, they are not as high as they should be to confer herd immunity as more contagious COVID-19 variants appear.
Charles I. Wohl, M.D., Lenox