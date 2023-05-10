Letter: Berkshire Visiting Nurse Association clinicians need our community’s support

To the editor: Many changes have occurred in home care services in recent decades.
Implementation of the prospective payment system in the 1980s changed hospital reimbursement to a predetermined payment based on diagnosis. The Affordable Care Act of 2010 also contributed to incentives to limit lengths of hospitalizations, which decreased from 7.3 days before the prospective payment system to 5.5 days in 2018. The pandemic accelerated these changes, making home care one of the fastest growing and most complex areas of health care.
Earlier discharges means patients are less medically stable, requiring greater skilled care. As a Berkshire Visiting Nurse Association physical therapist, I now admit patients that had surgery the day before and require management of their medications, incisional care, staple removal, coordination of medically complicated care among multiple specialists and physical therapy.
Visiting Nurse Association clinicians work alone in the home requiring knowledge, experience and skill to handle medically complex situations with minimal support. Medicare documentation continues to increase, with the burden placed on the clinician. I love home care and its intensity, but we need more support to safely handle patient acuity.
It’s imperative Berkshire Health Systems invests in its home care staffing and equipment. We need BHS to give us realistic productivity measures, ensuring safe, successful discharges home for our community members. Please join us for a virtual community forum May 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on “The Future of Homecare” with Sen. Paul Mark moderating.
Tamaryn Clowdus, Williamstown
The writer is a Berkshire Visiting Nurses Association physical therapist and co-chair of BVNA United.