To the editor: We are writing on behalf of a group of dedicated and hardworking health care professionals who work at the Berkshire Visiting Nurse Association.
Thirty-eight of us (75 percent) have agreed to support this letter, and the two of us are proud to represent our colleagues. The jobs we do ensure that members of our community are cared for in their very own home. It is important work and feels more like a calling than a job.
Currently, we are in negotiations to secure our first union contract. It’s important that we get a contract that makes the BVNA a place that other committed health care professionals would want to work. We care so much about the service we provide, and we want the BVNA to thrive. We want to provide quality services and ensure quality jobs by way of a strong collective bargaining agreement.
Please look us up if you are a health care professional in search of a job. You’d be hard-pressed to find a better group than us.
Tamaryn Clowdus, Williamstown
Shaun Mattoon, Adams
The writers, a physical therapist and a registered nurse, respectively, work for Berkshire Visiting Nurse Association.