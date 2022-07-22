To the editor: I was shocked to read that Sheriff Thomas Bowler thinks it’s good to send women from the Berkshires to jail in Chicopee instead of keeping them close to their families. ("In candidate forum, Berkshire sheriff contenders spar over policy that sends women inmates to Chicopee," Eagle, July 6.)
I had no idea. I would never have supported that.
This is once again men deciding what is best for women. When women say they need their family, they get sent away by the sheriff, even though many haven't been convicted yet.
If a woman can’t pay bail, how is her family going to afford gas to go visit her or costly calls on the jail phone? Making it hard to see family only makes them suffer more when emotional hardships are what land most women in jail to begin with.
Would we let the school superintendent send female students to Springfield because local schools couldn’t provide them equal educational and sports offerings? No, we would demand equal treatment here at home. That’s why we pay taxes.
Alf Barbalunga has committed to bringing female inmates back to Pittsfield using the existing budget to make it happen and get them the services they need. The current sheriff is happy with the status quo. I want what’s right, not what’s convenient. I want a sheriff who actually listens to what women are saying instead of telling us what to accept.
I am voting for Alf in September. He listens to the public, he is sensitive to the current problems and he has a solution.
Judith Forrest, Pittsfield