Berkshire YMCA thankful for generous donors
To the editor: I’m excited to share that Berkshire Family YMCA has been awarded $1.125 million from four major new grants to aid in the renovation and historic preservation of our downtown Pittsfield facility.
The $12 million project will modernize the building and add more than 25 highly needed child care slots in a new child care wing, a regulation youth basketball court, an indoor track and fitness center upgrade. These improvements do more than simply upgrade the aesthetics. A modernized facility allows us to serve our community better — a welcoming place for all in the heart of the Berkshires that helps people discover a renewed sense of positivity, passion, purpose and belonging.
Berkshire County funders are:
The Feigenbaum Foundation awarded the Y a new $350,000 grant in addition to fulfilling their existing $400,000 commitment, bringing their total contribution to $750,000.
The Jane & Jack Fitzpatrick Trust made a multi-year commitment of $500,000.
Greylock Federal Credit Union announced a $200,000 award over several years.
In addition, the Amelia Peabody Foundation, which has supported both the Pittsfield and Northern Berkshire branches in the past, awarded the Y a $75,000 grant, bringing the total of recent institutional gifts to $1.125 million. Taken together, these gifts have taken a major bite out of the Y’s remaining $4 million fundraising goal.
The new commitments will be put to work immediately to fund construction. We are so grateful to these important institutional donors for their confidence and belief in the Y and this capital project. The Feigenbaum Foundation’s continued investment is most welcome and deeply appreciated, and we sincerely thank the Fitzpatrick Trust for their generosity and ongoing philanthropic leadership in Berkshire County. Greylock Federal Credit Union’s grant is living proof that our local financial institutions are deeply committed to our community. Together, these grants will help the Y to better serve thousands of people each year and we hope they will inspire many others to give generously, too.
Throughout 2022, the Y’s campaign leadership will be reaching out to community members for gifts and pledges to reach the goal. The Y remains open during construction and welcomes campaign inquiries. Interested donors may contact me by emailing jrumlow@bfymca.org or phone at 413-499-7650, ext. 112, or 912-467-3488. Interest may also be expressed to the campaign’s committee chair, Matthew J. Scarafoni, by emailing mjscarafoni@scarafonifinancial.com or by visiting bfymca.org/capitalcampaign.
Jessica Rumlow, Pittsfield
The writer is the executive director and CEO of Berkshire Family YMCA.