To the editor: I am writing in support of Andrea Harrington for Berkshire district attorney.
Since Andrea’s election, Berkshire County has been in a better place than it had been for decades. This is a welcome change for our small, rural and often impoverished Berkshire community.
I greatly appreciate Andrea’s leadership in not prosecuting poverty. Her initiative to eliminate cash bail flew in the face of conventional law, but it is a proven fact that cash bail systems disproportionately affect people of color and the poor. Those days are over. No one should be left to rot in a jail, when they haven’t even been convicted of a crime, simply because they can’t afford a $200 bail.
On the other hand, Andrea has been a tenacious prosecutor of violent criminals and of domestic and sexual abusers. Andrea’s embracing of harm reduction for those affected by substance use and her expansion of drug courts and diversion programs ensure that people are getting the help they need. She understands that addiction is a disease and that people can and do get better, given the right help.
The choice for Berkshire County on Sept. 6 is abundantly clear. We cannot go backward. Gone is the status quo of the “tough-on-crime” lead prosecutor. Andrea has shown in her tenure that you can have a more compassionate and humane approach to law enforcement, treat people equitably and still protect our community from real threats. She has my vote on Sept. 6. I hope she has yours, too.
Gary Pratt, Sheffield